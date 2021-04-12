Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 12, 2021

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing & Not too Chilly.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:24
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing & Not too Chilly with a Few Showers Moving in from the West.  Lows 45-51 (Northeast to Southwest…49-51 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:17
TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers in the Morning.  Highs 62-70 (63-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N/W 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers South.  Lows 43-49 (45-49 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Some Clearing from Northwest to Southeast.  Highs 60-67 (Around 66 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

