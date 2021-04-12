Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 12, 2021

EVENING: Clouds Increasing & Not too Chilly. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:24

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing & Not too Chilly with a Few Showers Moving in from the West. Lows 45-51 (Northeast to Southwest…49-51 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:17

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers in the Morning. Highs 62-70 (63-65 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/W 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers South. Lows 43-49 (45-49 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Some Clearing from Northwest to Southeast. Highs 60-67 (Around 66 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart