OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Increasing Mainly Along/South of the Ohio River. Lows 48-52. Sunrise 6:16WEDNESDAY: Some Clearing from Northwest to Southeast with Scattered Showers Along/South of the Ohio River Ending during the Morning. Highs 60-64. Winds NW/W 5-10WED NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 37-41.THURSDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon. Breezy & Cool with Highs 59-61. Winds NNW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart