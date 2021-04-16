Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 16, 2021

EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:27

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Moving in from the West. Lows 44-49. Sunrise 6:12

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cool with a Few Showers (Best Chance during the Morning). Highs 59-65 (Northeast to Southwest…62-63 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Some Clearing. Lows 38-43.

SUNDAY: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky). Highs 63-68. Winds WNW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart