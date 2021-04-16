Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 16, 2021

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:27
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Moving in from the West.  Lows 44-49.  Sunrise 6:12
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy & Cool with a Few Showers (Best Chance during the Morning).  Highs 59-65 (Northeast to Southwest…62-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Some Clearing.  Lows 38-43.
SUNDAY:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky).  Highs 63-68.  Winds WNW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

