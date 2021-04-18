Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 18, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending.  Cool with Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 7:29
OVERNIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 42-45.  Sunrise 6:09
MONDAY:  Mostly Sunny & Breezy.  Highs 65-67.  Winds WSW 10-20
MON NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 42-46. TUESDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Rain Moving in from the Northwest Later in the Afternoon.  Windy & Cool with Mid-Day Highs of 49-66 (Northwest to Southeast…58-61 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling After Noon.  Winds SW/N 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories