Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 19, 2021

Freeze WARNING for All of Southern Illinois & Areas North of the White River in Indiana from 1am to 9am Wednesday​​

EVENING: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:30

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 40-46 (North to South…Around 43 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:07

TUESDAY: Clouds Increasing with Rain Developing Later in the Afternoon (More Northwest of Evansville). Turning Cooler with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 49-71 (Northwest to Southeast…62-66 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Rain Increasing from Northwest to Southeast, Gradually Mixing with or Changing to Wet Snow (Minor Accumulations Possible on Grass) before Ending Late Evening/Early Overnight. Windy & Cold with Some Clearing towards Daybreak. Lows 26-38 (North to South…33-35 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Windy & Cold with Highs 50-53. Winds WNW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart