Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 19, 2021

Freeze WARNING for All of Southern Illinois & Areas North of the White River in Indiana from 1am to 9am Wednesday​
EVENING:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:30
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 40-46 (North to South…Around 43 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:07
TUESDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Rain Developing Later in the Afternoon (More Northwest of Evansville).  Turning Cooler with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 49-71 (Northwest to Southeast…62-66 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Rain Increasing from Northwest to Southeast, Gradually Mixing with or Changing to Wet Snow (Minor Accumulations Possible on Grass) before Ending Late Evening/Early Overnight. Windy & Cold with Some Clearing towards Daybreak.  Lows 26-38 (North to South…33-35 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Windy & Cold with Highs 50-53.  Winds WNW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

