Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 20, 2021

Freeze WARNING 1am to 9am Wednesday for All of Southern Illinois, Southwest Indiana, & Henderson/Union Counties in Kentucky
EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Rain/Snow Increasing from Northwest to Southeast (Minor Accumulations Possible on Grass & Elevated Surfaces). Windy & Cold with Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 7:31
OVERNIGHT: Rain/Snow Ending, then Some Clearing. A Near Record Low of 23-34 (Northeast to Southeast…32-33 in the Evansville Metro) (Evansville Record: 31 – 1904). Sunrise 6:06
WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Breezy & Chilly with Highs 50-55. Winds W/NW 10-20
WED NIGHT: Some Clearing with Frost/Freeze Possible Late. A Near Record Low of 29-33 (Evansville Record: 32 – 1978).
THURSDAY: Clearing & Cool. Highs 57-59. Winds W 5-15
