Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 20, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Freeze WARNING 1am to 9am Wednesday for All of Southern Illinois, Southwest Indiana, & Henderson/Union Counties in Kentucky​
EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain/Snow Increasing from Northwest to Southeast (Minor Accumulations Possible on Grass & Elevated Surfaces).  Windy & Cold with Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 7:31
OVERNIGHT:  Rain/Snow Ending, then Some Clearing.  A Near Record Low of 23-34 (Northeast to Southeast…32-33 in the Evansville Metro) (Evansville Record: 31 – 1904).  Sunrise 6:06
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Breezy & Chilly with Highs 50-55.  Winds W/NW 10-20
WED NIGHT:  Some Clearing with Frost/Freeze Possible Late.  A Near Record Low of 29-33 (Evansville Record: 32 – 1978).
THURSDAY:  Clearing & Cool.  Highs 57-59.  Winds W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories