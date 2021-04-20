Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 20, 2021

Freeze WARNING for All of Southern Illinois & Areas North of the White River in Indiana from 1am to 9am Wednesday​​OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 40-46 (North to South...Around 43 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:07TUESDAY: Clouds Increasing with Rain Developing Late in the Afternoon (More Northwest of Evansville). Turning Cooler with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 46-68 (Northwest to Southeast...59-63 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15TUE NIGHT: Rain Increasing from Northwest to Southeast, Gradually Mixing with or Changing to Wet Snow (Minor Accumulations Possible on Grass) before Ending Late Evening/Early Overnight. Windy & Cold with Some Clearing towards Daybreak. Lows 25-37 (North to South...32-34 in the Evansville Metro).WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Windy & Cold with Highs 48-51. Winds WNW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart