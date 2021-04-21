Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 21, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Frost ADVISORY Overnight (Freeze WARNING for Dubois, Perry, & Hancock Counties)​
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Cold.  Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 7:32
OVERNIGHT:  Clearing with Some Frost Developing.  A Near Record Low of 30-34 (Evansville Record: 32 – 1978).  Sunrise 6:05
THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny & Chilly.  Highs 56-59.  Winds WNW 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Chilly with a Few Showers towards Daybreak.  Lows 38-41.
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy & Cool with a Few Showers.  Highs 55-64 (Northeast to Southwest…62-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories