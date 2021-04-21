Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 21, 2021

Frost ADVISORY Overnight (Freeze WARNING for Dubois, Perry, & Hancock Counties)​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 7:32

OVERNIGHT: Clearing with Some Frost Developing. A Near Record Low of 30-34 (Evansville Record: 32 – 1978). Sunrise 6:05

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. Highs 56-59. Winds WNW 5-15

THU NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Chilly with a Few Showers towards Daybreak. Lows 38-41.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Cool with a Few Showers. Highs 55-64 (Northeast to Southwest…62-63 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart