Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 22, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Increasing Clouds & Chilly.  Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 7:33
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Chilly with Spotty Showers towards Daybreak.  Lows 36-41.  Sunrise 6:03
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy & Cool with a Few Showers Mainly during the Morning.  Highs 60-69 (Northeast to Southwest…63-66 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 10-20
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the Southwest towards Daybreak.  Lows 47-51.
SATURDAY:  Rain (Thunder Possible), Gradually Ending After Noon from West to East.  Cool with Highs 61-65.  Winds V 5-15 

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories