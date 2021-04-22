Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 22, 2021

EVENING: Increasing Clouds & Chilly. Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 7:33

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Chilly with Spotty Showers towards Daybreak. Lows 36-41. Sunrise 6:03

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Cool with a Few Showers Mainly during the Morning. Highs 60-69 (Northeast to Southwest…63-66 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 10-20

FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the Southwest towards Daybreak. Lows 47-51.

SATURDAY: Rain (Thunder Possible), Gradually Ending After Noon from West to East. Cool with Highs 61-65. Winds V 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart