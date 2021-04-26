Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 26, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:37
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Lows 57-61. Sunrise 5:58
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Windy & Very Warm with Highs 83-85. Winds SSW 20-30
TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Very Warm with Lows 62-66.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (More Numerous Across the Northwest Half of the Tri-State where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible Mainly Later in the Afternoon). Breezy & Warm with Highs 72-79 (North to South…77-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart