Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 26, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:37
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Mild.  Lows 57-61.  Sunrise 5:58
TUESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Windy & Very Warm with Highs 83-85.  Winds SSW 20-30
TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Very Warm with Lows 62-66.
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (More Numerous Across the Northwest Half of the Tri-State where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible Mainly Later in the Afternoon).  Breezy & Warm with Highs 72-79 (North to South…77-79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

