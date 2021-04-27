Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 27, 2021

Flash Flood WATCH 1pm Wednesday thru 7pm Thursday (Except Hopkins, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties)​​

EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:38

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Very Warm with Spotty Showers Developing Around Daybreak. Lows 64-67. Sunrise 5:57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms, Increasing Later in the Afternoon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Later in the Afternoon). Warm with Highs 73-82 (North to South…77-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 5-15

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers (Heavy Rain Possible). Breezy & Very Warm with Lows 63-68.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms (Heavy Rain Possible), Diminishing Late. Breezy with Highs 69-77 (71-73 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart