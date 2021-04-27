Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 27, 2021

Flash Flood WATCH 1pm Wednesday thru 7pm Thursday (Except Hopkins, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties)​
EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:38
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Very Warm with Spotty Showers Developing Around Daybreak.  Lows 64-67.  Sunrise 5:57
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms, Increasing Later in the Afternoon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Later in the Afternoon).  Warm with Highs 73-82 (North to South…77-79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers (Heavy Rain Possible).  Breezy & Very Warm with Lows 63-68.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms (Heavy Rain Possible), Diminishing Late.  Breezy with Highs 69-77 (71-73 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

