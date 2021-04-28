Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 28, 2021

Flash Flood WATCH (Except Hopkins & Muhlenberg Counties) until 7pm Thursday​
EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms. Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:39
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers (Heavy Rain Possible).  Very Warm with Lows 63-67.  Sunrise 5:56
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible South & East of Evansville After Noon), Diminishing. Breezy with Highs 72-76.  Winds SW/NW 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 48-51.
FRIDAY:  Mostly Sunny & Breezy.  Highs 69-74.  Winds NNW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

