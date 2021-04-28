Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 28, 2021

Flash Flood WATCH (Except Hopkins & Muhlenberg Counties) until 7pm Thursday
EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:39
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers (Heavy Rain Possible). Very Warm with Lows 63-67. Sunrise 5:56
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible South & East of Evansville After Noon), Diminishing. Breezy with Highs 72-76. Winds SW/NW 10-20
THU NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 48-51.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. Highs 69-74. Winds NNW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart