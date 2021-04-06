Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 6, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Mild.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:18
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Mild.  Lows 55-60.  Sunrise 6:26
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Windy & Warm with a Few Showers Mainly during the Morning East of US 41.  Highs 77-81.  Winds S 15-25
WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West, then Diminishing Overnight.  Breezy & Cool with Lows 50-58 (West to East…56-57 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun at Times.  Very Windy with a Few Showers.  Highs 67-76 (Northwest to Southeast…70-71 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

