Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 6, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:18

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Lows 55-60. Sunrise 6:26

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Windy & Warm with a Few Showers Mainly during the Morning East of US 41. Highs 77-81. Winds S 15-25

WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West, then Diminishing Overnight. Breezy & Cool with Lows 50-58 (West to East…56-57 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times. Very Windy with a Few Showers. Highs 67-76 (Northwest to Southeast…70-71 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart