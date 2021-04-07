Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 7, 2021

EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Windy & Warm with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West Mainly After 9:00. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:19

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Diminishing. Breezy & Warm with Lows 56-60. Sunrise 6:24

THURSDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times. Windy with a Few Showers (Best Chance Early). Highs 67-75 (Northwest to Southeast…70-72 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 15-25

THU NIGHT: Some Clearing. Not too Chilly with a Few Showers. Lows 51-53.

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Windy & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Highs 73-79 (Northeast to South…78-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 15-25

