Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 7, 2021

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Windy & Warm with Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the West Mainly After 9:00. Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:19
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Diminishing.  Breezy & Warm with Lows 56-60.  Sunrise 6:24
THURSDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun at Times.  Windy with a Few Showers (Best Chance Early).  Highs 67-75 (Northwest to Southeast…70-72 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 15-25
THU NIGHT:  Some Clearing.  Not too Chilly with a Few Showers.  Lows 51-53.
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Windy & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Highs 73-79 (Northeast to South…78-79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

