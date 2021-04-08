Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 8, 2021

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T'Showers Diminishing. Breezy & Warm with Lows 58-62. Sunrise 6:24THURSDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times. Windy with a Few Showers (Best Chance Early). Highs 66-74 (Northwest to Southeast...69-71 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 15-25THU NIGHT: Some Clearing. Not too Chilly with a Few Showers. Lows 51-53.FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Windy & Warm with a Few Showers/T'Showers. Highs 73-79 (Northeast to South...78-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart