Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 8, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Some Clearing.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:20
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Not too Chilly.  Lows 51-52.  Sunrise 6:23
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Very Windy & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Highs 78-80.  Winds SSW 20-30
FRI NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 56-58.
SATURDAY:  Showers/T’Showers Ending by Early Afternoon, then Some Clearing.  Very Windy with Highs 65-71 (70-71 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories