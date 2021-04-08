Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 8, 2021

EVENING: Some Clearing. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:20
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Not too Chilly. Lows 51-52. Sunrise 6:23
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Very Windy & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 78-80. Winds SSW 20-30
FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 56-58.
SATURDAY: Showers/T’Showers Ending by Early Afternoon, then Some Clearing. Very Windy with Highs 65-71 (70-71 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 20-30
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart