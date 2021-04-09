Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 9, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous North & West of Evansville).  Warm with Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:21
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous North & West of Evansville).  Warm with Lows 57-59.  Sunrise 6:21
SATURDAY:  Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing during the Morning, then Ending After Noon followed by Some Clearing.  Very Windy with Highs 64-71 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 70 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/W 20-30
SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Moving in from the West.  Windy & Not too Chilly with Lows 46-48.  
SUNDAY:  Gradual Clearing from Southwest to Northeast.  Very Windy with a Few Showers Early Mainly North & East of Evansville.  Highs 64-71 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 69 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds WSW 20-30.

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories