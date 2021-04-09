Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – April 9, 2021

EVENING: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous North & West of Evansville). Warm with Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:21

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous North & West of Evansville). Warm with Lows 57-59. Sunrise 6:21

SATURDAY: Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing during the Morning, then Ending After Noon followed by Some Clearing. Very Windy with Highs 64-71 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 70 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/W 20-30

SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Moving in from the West. Windy & Not too Chilly with Lows 46-48.

SUNDAY: Gradual Clearing from Southwest to Northeast. Very Windy with a Few Showers Early Mainly North & East of Evansville. Highs 64-71 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WSW 20-30.

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart