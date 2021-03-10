Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 10, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Warm with Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 5:53

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Breezy & Warm with a Few Showers Developing (Best Chance North of the Ohio River). Lows 55-57. Sunrise 6:07

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous North of the Ohio River). Very Windy & Mild with Highs 65-71 (North to South…68-69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 20-30

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible in Southern Illinois). Cool with Lows 47-56 (Northwest to Southeast…48-50 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Rain (More Across Western Kentucky) Diminishing. Cool with Highs 60-67 (South to North…60-62 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart