Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 10, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy & Warm with Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 5:53
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Breezy & Warm with a Few Showers Developing (Best Chance North of the Ohio River).  Lows 55-57.  Sunrise 6:07
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous North of the Ohio River).  Very Windy & Mild with Highs 65-71 (North to South…68-69 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 20-30
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible in Southern Illinois).  Cool with Lows 47-56 (Northwest to Southeast…48-50 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Cloudy with Scattered Rain (More Across Western Kentucky) Diminishing.  Cool with Highs 60-67 (South to North…60-62 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories