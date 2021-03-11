Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 11, 2021

Flood WATCH for Much of the Tri-State (Except Dubois, Pike, Perry, Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio counties) thru Saturday Afternoon​​

EVENING: Cloudy with Rain, Possibly Heavy at Times with Some Thunder. Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 5:54

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Rain Diminishing from Northwest to Southeast. Cool with Lows 47-55 (Northwest to Southeast…48-49 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:05

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Mainly South of the Ohio River Ending. Cool with Highs 58-61. Winds N/NE 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Cloudy & Not too Cold with Scattered Rain Developing Mainly Late Along & South of the Ohio River. Lows 42-46.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Rain Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River Ending during the Morning. Highs 50-55. Winds ENE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart