Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 11, 2021

Flood WATCH for Much of the Tri-State (Except Dubois, Pike, Perry, Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio counties) thru Saturday Afternoon​
EVENING:  Cloudy with Rain, Possibly Heavy at Times with Some Thunder.  Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 5:54
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain Diminishing from Northwest to Southeast.  Cool with Lows 47-55 (Northwest to Southeast…48-49 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:05
FRIDAY:  Cloudy with Rain Mainly South of the Ohio River Ending.  Cool with Highs 58-61.  Winds N/NE 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Cloudy & Not too Cold with Scattered Rain Developing Mainly Late Along & South of the Ohio River.  Lows 42-46.
SATURDAY:  Cloudy with Scattered Rain Mainly Along & South of the Ohio River Ending during the Morning.  Highs 50-55.  Winds ENE 5-15

