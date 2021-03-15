Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 15, 2021

EVENING:  Some Clearing (More South of the Ohio River) with Spotty Showers Possible North of I-64 in Southern Illinois. Cool with Temps 45-55 (Northeast to Southwest).  Sunset 6:58
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Cool.  Lows 44-49.  Sunrise 6:59
TUESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Cool with Highs 57-67 (Northwest to Southeast…65-66 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/N 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Not too Cold.  Lows 42-47.
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers Moving in from the Southwest Later in the Morning, then Continuing After Noon when Some Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible) Mix In. Cool with Highs 64-69.  Winds E 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

