Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 16, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds & Cool. Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 6:59

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Cool with Patchy Fog. Lows 41-48 (Northeast to Southwest…45-47 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:58

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms Moving in from the Southwest Late in the Morning, then Continuing in Waves After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance Southwest of Evansville). Breezy & Mild with Highs 66-71. Winds E 10-20

WED NIGHT: Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance South-Southwest of Evansville) Diminishing, then Some Clearing. Mild with Lows 49-54.

THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing. Breezy & Turning Cooler with Mid-Day Highs of 62-66. Winds S/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart