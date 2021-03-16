Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 16, 2021

EVENING:  Variable Clouds & Cool.  Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 6:59
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Cool with Patchy Fog.  Lows 41-48 (Northeast to Southwest…45-47 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:58
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms Moving in from the Southwest Late in the Morning, then Continuing in Waves After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance Southwest of Evansville).  Breezy & Mild with Highs 66-71. Winds E 10-20
WED NIGHT:  Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance South-Southwest of Evansville) Diminishing, then Some Clearing.  Mild with Lows 49-54.
THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing.  Breezy & Turning Cooler with Mid-Day Highs of 62-66.  Winds S/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

