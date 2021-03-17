Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 17, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across the Southwest Half of the Tri-State).  Mild with Temps Around 60.  Sunset 6:59
OVERNIGHT:  Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing, then Some Clearing.  Mild with Lows 51-54.  Sunrise 6:56
THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Increasing. Breezy & Turning Cooler with Mid-Day Highs of 59-64.  Winds S/N 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Scattered Showers Ending, then Some Clearing.  Windy with Lows 32-38 (North to South…34-36 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Clearing & Windy.  Highs 50-53.  Winds NNE 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

