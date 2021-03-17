Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 17, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across the Southwest Half of the Tri-State). Mild with Temps Around 60. Sunset 6:59
OVERNIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing, then Some Clearing. Mild with Lows 51-54. Sunrise 6:56
THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Increasing. Breezy & Turning Cooler with Mid-Day Highs of 59-64. Winds S/N 10-20
THU NIGHT: Scattered Showers Ending, then Some Clearing. Windy with Lows 32-38 (North to South…34-36 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY: Clearing & Windy. Highs 50-53. Winds NNE 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart