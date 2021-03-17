Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 17, 2021

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Cool with Patchy Fog. Lows 40-47 (Northeast to Southwest...44-46 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:58WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms Moving in from the Southwest Late in the Morning, then Diminishing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible - Highest Chance Southwest of Evansville). Breezy & Cool with Highs 64-69. Winds E 10-20WED NIGHT: Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible - Highest Chance South-Southwest of Evansville) Increasing during the Evening, then Ending Overnight with Some Clearing. Mild with Lows 50-55.THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Few T'Showers Increasing. Breezy & Turning Cooler with Mid-Day Highs of 59-63. Winds S/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart