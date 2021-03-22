Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 22, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:04
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing & Cool. Lows 50-53. Sunrise 6:49
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing during the Morning, then Diminishing After Noon. Windy & Mild with Highs 62-67. Winds SE/S 15-25
TUE NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending. Breezy & Mild with Lows 52-59 (Northwest to Southeast…56-58 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Very Windy & Warm with Highs 70-77 (Northwest to Southeast…74-75 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 20-30
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart