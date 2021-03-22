Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 22, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Mild.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:04
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing & Cool.  Lows 50-53.  Sunrise 6:49
TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing during the Morning, then Diminishing After Noon.  Windy & Mild with Highs 62-67.  Winds SE/S 15-25
TUE NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending.  Breezy & Mild with Lows 52-59 (Northwest to Southeast…56-58 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Very Windy & Warm with Highs 70-77 (Northwest to Southeast…74-75 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

