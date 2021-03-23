Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 23, 2021

EVENING: Some Clearing. Breezy & Mild with a Few Showers (Best Chance North & West of Evansville). Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 7:05

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Mild with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance North & West of Evansville). Lows 52-58 (Northwest to Southeast…55-57 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:47

WEDNESDAY: Clearing. Very Windy & Warm with Highs 69-75 (Northwest to Southeast…72-74 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 20-30

WED NIGHT: Increasing Clouds & Cool with Showers/T’Showers towards Daybreak. Lows 47-53 (Northwest to Southeast…51-52 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Diminishing, then Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Chance South) Increasing Later in the Afternoon. Breezy & Warm with Highs 69-72. Winds V 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart