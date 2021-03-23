Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 23, 2021

EVENING:  Some Clearing.  Breezy &  Mild with a Few Showers (Best Chance North & West of Evansville).  Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 7:05
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Mild with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance North & West of Evansville).  Lows 52-58 (Northwest to Southeast…55-57 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:47

WEDNESDAY:  Clearing.  Very Windy & Warm with Highs 69-75 (Northwest to Southeast…72-74 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 20-30
WED NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds & Cool with Showers/T’Showers towards Daybreak.  Lows 47-53 (Northwest to Southeast…51-52 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Diminishing, then Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Chance South) Increasing Later in the Afternoon. Breezy & Warm with Highs 69-72.  Winds V 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

