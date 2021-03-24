Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 24, 2021

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Mild with a Few Showers/T'Showers (Best Chance North & West of Evansville). Lows 53-59 (Northwest to Southeast...56-58 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:47

WEDNESDAY: Clearing. Very Windy & Warm with Highs 68-74 (Northwest to Southeast...71-73 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 20-30WED NIGHT: Increasing Clouds & Cool with Showers/T'Showers towards Daybreak. Lows 45-51 (Northwest to Southeast...49-50 in the Evansville Metro).THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T'Showers Diminishing, then Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe - Highest Chance South) Increasing Later in the Afternoon. Breezy & Mild with Highs 68-71. Winds V 10-20