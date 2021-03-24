Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 24, 2021

EVENING:  Mainly Clear & Mild with Winds Diminishing.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:06
OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds & Cool with a Few Showers Moving in from the Southwest towards Daybreak.  Lows 46-51.  Sunrise 6:46
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain/Some Thunder Increasing, then Diminishing by Afternoon. Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe, Especially South) Increasing Later in the Afternoon. Breezy & Mild with Highs 64-75 (North to South…68-71 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE/S 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe, Especially South & East) Ending Early, then Turning Very Windy but Not too Cold with Lows 46-49.
FRIDAY:  Clearing.  Highs 58-65 (Northeast to Southwest…63-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/E 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

