Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 26, 2021

Forecast

EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temp Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:08
OVERNIGHT:  Clear & Not too Cold.  Lows 44-48.  Sunrise 6:42
SATURDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon.  Breezy & Very Warm with Highs 75-78.  Winds E/S 10-20
SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Moving in from the Northwest & Increasing Late Evening (Heavy Rain Possible Across Western Kentucky), then Ending Overnight followed by Some Clearing.  Windy & Cool with Lows 43-55 (Northwest to Southeast…51-54 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Clearing & Very Windy.  Highs 58-60.  Winds W/NW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

