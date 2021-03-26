Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 26, 2021

EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temp Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:08

OVERNIGHT: Clear & Not too Cold. Lows 44-48. Sunrise 6:42

SATURDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon. Breezy & Very Warm with Highs 75-78. Winds E/S 10-20

SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Moving in from the Northwest & Increasing Late Evening (Heavy Rain Possible Across Western Kentucky), then Ending Overnight followed by Some Clearing. Windy & Cool with Lows 43-55 (Northwest to Southeast…51-54 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY: Clearing & Very Windy. Highs 58-60. Winds W/NW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart