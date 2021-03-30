Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 30, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers, Diminishing Late. Breezy & Mild with Temps Falling to Around 60. Sunset 7:12

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Ending. Windy & Not too Cold with Lows 39-46 (Northwest to Southeast…45-46 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:36

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times. Windy & Cool with a Few Showers Developing. Highs 50-54. Winds N/NW 15-25

WED NIGHT: Clearing & Cold. Lows 29-31.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy & Chilly with Highs 46-50. Winds NW/N 15-25

