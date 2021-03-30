Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 30, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers, Diminishing Late.  Breezy & Mild with Temps Falling to Around 60.  Sunset 7:12
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Ending.  Windy & Not too Cold with Lows 39-46 (Northwest to Southeast…45-46 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:36
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun at Times.  Windy & Cool with a Few Showers Developing.  Highs 50-54.  Winds N/NW 15-25
WED NIGHT:  Clearing & Cold.  Lows 29-31.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Windy & Chilly with Highs 46-50.  Winds NW/N 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

