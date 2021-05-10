Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 10, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Sprinkles Possible. Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 7:50
OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing & Cold.  Lows 41-45.  Sunrise 5:43
TUESDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Breezy & Chilly with Spotty Showers South After Noon.  Highs 62-70 (Northwest to Southeast…65-66 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N/NE 10-20
TUE NIGHT:  Some Clearing & Cold.  Lows 37-45 (North to South…41-42 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy & Chilly with Highs 63-65.  Winds NNE 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

