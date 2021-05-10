Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 10, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Sprinkles Possible. Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 7:50
OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing & Cold. Lows 41-45. Sunrise 5:43
TUESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Breezy & Chilly with Spotty Showers South After Noon. Highs 62-70 (Northwest to Southeast…65-66 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/NE 10-20
TUE NIGHT: Some Clearing & Cold. Lows 37-45 (North to South…41-42 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Chilly with Highs 63-65. Winds NNE 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart