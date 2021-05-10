Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 10, 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- A coalition of groups filed a lawsuit to prevent CenterPoint Energy from changing the way it calculates bills for people with solar panels. The groups say the change is anti-green and will discourage others from installing solar panels. CenterPoint says its new plan is fair, and it will keep prices down for most consumers.

If a home with solar panels produces more energy than it uses, that extra energy goes into the grid to be used by other customers. When this happens, the homeowner receives a credit similar to what CenterPoint would charge them for the same amount of energy. The process is known as net-metering.