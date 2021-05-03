Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 3, 2021

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing & Warm with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the West-Northwest Mainly Late.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 7:43
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Severe Storm Possible), then Diminishing Around Daybreak.  Warm with Lows 60-68 (Northwest to Southeast…63-67 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:50
TUESDAY:  Some Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance Southeast of Evansville After Noon).  Breezy with Highs 67-79 (Northwest to Southeast…73-75 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 10-20
TUE NIGHT:  Scattered Showers Ending, then Some Clearing.  Lows 46-52 (Northwest to Southeast…49-51 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Highs 65-69.  Winds N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

