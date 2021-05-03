Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 3, 2021

EVENING: Clouds Increasing & Warm with Scattered Showers/Storms Moving in from the West-Northwest Mainly Late. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:43
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Severe Storm Possible), then Diminishing Around Daybreak. Warm with Lows 60-68 (Northwest to Southeast…63-67 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:50
TUESDAY: Some Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance Southeast of Evansville After Noon). Breezy with Highs 67-79 (Northwest to Southeast…73-75 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 10-20
TUE NIGHT: Scattered Showers Ending, then Some Clearing. Lows 46-52 (Northwest to Southeast…49-51 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 65-69. Winds N 5-15
