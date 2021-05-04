Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 4, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Few Storms Southeast of Evansville).  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:44
OVERNIGHT:  Scattered Showers Ending from West to East, then Some Clearing towards Daybreak.  Lows 46-53 (North to South…49-50 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:49
WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy & Cool.  Highs 63-68.  Winds NW/N 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 43-49 (East to West…46-47 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing After Noon.  Breezy & Cool with Highs 65-68.  Winds SE/SW 10-20

