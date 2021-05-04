Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 4, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Few Storms Southeast of Evansville). Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:44
OVERNIGHT: Scattered Showers Ending from West to East, then Some Clearing towards Daybreak. Lows 46-53 (North to South…49-50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:49
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Highs 63-68. Winds NW/N 5-15
WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 43-49 (East to West…46-47 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing After Noon. Breezy & Cool with Highs 65-68. Winds SE/SW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart