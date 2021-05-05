Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 5, 2021

EVENING: Clearing & Chilly. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:45
OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds & Chilly. Lows 41-48 (East to West…43-46 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:48
THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Windy & Cool with Highs 66-70. Winds SE/W 15-25
THU NIGHT: Clearing & Chilly. Lows 39-43.
FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing. Windy with Spotty Showers Possible After Noon. Highs 65-72 (Northeast to Southwest…69-70 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart