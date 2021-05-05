Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 5, 2021

EVENING:  Clearing & Chilly.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:45
OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds & Chilly.  Lows 41-48 (East to West…43-46 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:48
THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Windy & Cool with Highs 66-70.  Winds SE/W 15-25
THU NIGHT:  Clearing & Chilly.  Lows 39-43.
FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Windy with Spotty Showers Possible After Noon.  Highs 65-72 (Northeast to Southwest…69-70 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

