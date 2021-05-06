Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 6, 2021

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear & Cold. Lows 37-43 (East to West…41-42 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:47
FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Windy with Spotty Showers After Noon (Best Chance East-Northeast of Evansville). Highs 67-72. Winds W/NW 15-25
FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Chilly with Spotty Showers. Lows 34-46 (Northeast to Southwest…44-45 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cold with a Few Showers (Best Chance Southwest of Evansville). Highs 54-59. Winds V 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart