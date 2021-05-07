Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 7, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers (More North & East of Evansville) Ending. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:47
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing & Chilly. Lows 35-49 (Northeast to Southwest…42-46 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:46
SATURDAY: Clouds Thickening. Chilly with a Few Showers Developing (Best Chance South & West of Evansville). Highs 59-64. Winds ESE 5-15
SAT NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Mainly North of the Ohio River. Turning Warmer with Evening Lows of 49-57 (Northeast to Southwest…53-55 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Rising Overnight.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Along & South of I-64 After Noon). Very Windy with Highs 70-74. Winds S/NW 20-40
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart