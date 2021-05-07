Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – May 7, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers (More North & East of Evansville) Ending.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:47
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing & Chilly.  Lows 35-49 (Northeast to Southwest…42-46 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:46
SATURDAY:  Clouds Thickening.  Chilly with a Few Showers Developing (Best Chance South & West of Evansville).  Highs 59-64.  Winds ESE 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Mainly North of the Ohio River.  Turning Warmer with Evening Lows of 49-57 (Northeast to Southwest…53-55 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Rising Overnight.
SUNDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Along & South of I-64 After Noon).  Very Windy with Highs 70-74.  Winds S/NW 20-40

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories