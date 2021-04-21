Garden experts say cover your plants as forecasts warn of possible morning frost

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Tuesday night’s winter weather impacted many of us in different ways, but officials say it didn’t hurt your plants. It’s what comes next that could be damaging.

Mayse Farm Market representatives say the weather from Tuesday night actually helped to insulate different plants growing, such as strawberries. They’re more concerned about the possible frost tonight.

“What we can do is go out and put covers on them,” said Paul Mayse, owner of Mayse Farm Market, “We got approximately five acres of strawberries. So, we’ve got five acres of floating row covers all over the place here and hopefully that will help protect them.”

Garden experts say they’re hopeful things will be okay tonight with coverings. Strawberries should be ready by the middle of May.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)