Governor Pritzker issues disaster proclamation after winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker has issued a state-wide disaster proclamation after a dangerous winter storm blanketed the state with wind chills, power outages, and snow accumulation.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, around 7,000 homes had no power, the release says, and that number is expected to change as the strain of cold temperatures and extreme weather continues.
The governor’s office is encouraging people in Illinois to take action to safely conserve energy and relieve stress on the power grid.
The press release provided the following tips to help people conserve energy in their homes while keeping winter safety a priority.
WINTERIZE YOUR HOME: Winterize your home to extend your fuel supply
- Insulate walls and attics
- Caulk and weatherize doors and windows
- Hang blankets over windows at night but let the sunshine in during the day
- Cover cracks around doors with rugs, newspapers, towels or other such material
WHEN AT HOME: Safely conserve energy
- Stay indoors in a heated room as much as possible
- If you have no heat, close doors and vents in unused rooms and shut the doors
- Turn down your home’s thermostat just a few degrees and bundle up with layers or a thick blanket
- Lower the temperature on your home water heater a few degrees
- Avoid using large appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, or dryers
- Reverse your ceiling fan to turn clockwise, producing an updraft that will move the warm air that collects near your ceiling down to the rest of the room
- If using alternative heat from a fireplace, wood stove, space heater, etc., use safeguards and ensure proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning