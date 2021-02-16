Governor Pritzker issues disaster proclamation after winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker has issued a state-wide disaster proclamation after a dangerous winter storm blanketed the state with wind chills, power outages, and snow accumulation.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, around 7,000 homes had no power, the release says, and that number is expected to change as the strain of cold temperatures and extreme weather continues.

The governor’s office is encouraging people in Illinois to take action to safely conserve energy and relieve stress on the power grid.



The press release provided the following tips to help people conserve energy in their homes while keeping winter safety a priority.



WINTERIZE YOUR HOME: Winterize your home to extend your fuel supply

Insulate walls and attics

Caulk and weatherize doors and windows

Hang blankets over windows at night but let the sunshine in during the day

Cover cracks around doors with rugs, newspapers, towels or other such material

WHEN AT HOME: Safely conserve energy