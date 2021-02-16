Hoosiers encouraged to lower the thermostat to conserve energy during this extreme cold

Due to high heating demand in response to the extremely cold temperatures, CenterPoint Energy is asking its Indiana South natural gas customers to temporarily lower their thermostat settings to help conserve natural gas. While they say they are not currently in an emergency situation, they don’t want to tempt fate.

The city of Jasper declared a natural gas emergency, saying the cold weather has had an unprecedented impact on natural gas production and supply. And in Texas, millions lost power due to rolling blackouts in an effort to conserve natural gas during historic winter weather.

Dan Woodfin, a senior director for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, told Bloomberg frozen instruments at natural gas, coal, and nuclear facilities and limited supplies of natural gas is the main reason for widespread energy shortages.

CenterPoint Energy is asking its customers, if possible, to reduce their thermostat settings to 60-65 degrees during the day when at home – and lower the setting an additional 5-10 degrees when asleep or away from home – through Friday morning.

The utility offers these additional energy saving tips for customers:

Lower the temperature setting on your water heater and limit your use of hot water.

Open blinds and shades to take advantage of the sun’s natural heat during the day.

Close shades and blinds at night to reduce heat loss through windows.

Check the company’s website for more energy saving tips.

CenterPoint Energy also reminds customers, if you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas inside or near your home, leave immediately on foot and don’t turn any electrical devices on or off, don’t use a garage door opener and never use any phone until you are outside and away. When you are at a safe distance, report the potential leak by calling both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 1-800-227-1376.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)