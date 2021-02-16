How much snow? Here’s a look at totals in the Tri-State

A Winter Storm has covered the Tri-State with snow; the worst snow storm in more than five years. One of the most frequent questions we’ve seen from viewers is, “How much did we get?”

The information does not include every county in the Tri-State. The data below came from the National Weather Service’s 12 p.m. update. These are preliminary totals that are subject to change; some older and duplicate entries have been omitted for clarity.

Pike County

Petersburg: 7.0 in

Posey County

Mount Vernon: 7.2 in

3 NW Poseyville: 10.2 in

Spencer County

4 WNW Rockport: 3.0 in

Vanderburgh County

6 NW Evansville: 7.2 in

8 WSW Evansville: 6.0 in

Warrick County

Boonville: 4.1 in

Newburgh: 4.0 in

2 NW Newburgh: 7.5 in

Webster County

Providence: 5.5 in

White County

Carmi: 7.0 in