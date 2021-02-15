INDOT deploys more than 1,100 plow trucks in response to winter storm

With winter weather season approaching, Indiana Department of Transportation snow fighters are making sure all of their trucks and plows are ready. (Photo courtesy INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has deployed more than 1,100 plow trucks to plow and treat interstates, U.S. routes and state roads in response to the expected snow accumulation from a major winter storm.

INDOT crews were scheduled to begin patrolling highways by 8 p.m. Sunday and will remain active through the winter storm.

INDOT has the following resources to respond to this winter weather event:

More than 1,100 plow trucks

200,000 tons of salt

100,000 gallons of brine

More than 1,800 employees on call covering 28,000 lane miles

Motorists are urged to stay off the roads during the winter storm if possible, to give plow drivers plenty of room to safely clear snow and ice.

If you must travel:

Slow down and stay behind the snowplows. The road behind the plow will be the safest place to drive. Allow at least ten car lengths between your vehicle and snowplows or hopper spreaders.

Do not pass. The plows are wide, and sometimes a group of trucks will work in tandem to clear snow quickly, especially on major highways.

Be particularly aware of black ice conditions on surfaces such as bridge decks and entrance and exit ramps.

Due to extremely cold temperatures and sub-zero wind chills, salt will take longer to melt snow and ice. Blowing and drifting may also push snow back on to recently plowed routes.

Four-wheel drive, anti-lock brakes and traction control are beneficial in winter weather, BUT they cannot take the place of good driving habits and the need to reduce speed on snowy or icy roads.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle in case you’re stranded and keep a cell phone charged in case you need to call for help.

(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)