Today: Cloudy with Heavy Rain Showers/Some Thunder Diminishing by the Afternoon to Drizzle / Light Rain. Highs in the Mid 40s (Northwest of Evansville) to Mid 65 (Southwest of Evansville). Windy at times with Gusts up to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Cloudy with a Spotty Shower. Lows in the Low to Mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler Highs in the Lower 40s.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with Scattered Rain Mixing with Some Snow. Lows in the Lower 30s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird