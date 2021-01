Evening: Cloudy with Scattered Snow Showers (Heavy Bursts at Times). Temperatures in the Mid 30s.

Overnight: Cloudy with Scattered Snow Showers with Total Accumulations up to Half an Inch. Lows in the Upper 20s to Lower 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with Scattered Snow Showers. Windy with Highs in the Upper 30s.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with an Isolated Snow Shower. Lows Around 30.

Meteorologist Joe Bird