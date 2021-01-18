Joe’s Detailed Forecast – January 18, 2021

Evening: Increasing Clouds. A Few Showers Along & North of I-64. Temperatures Falling into the Upper 30s. (Winter Weather Advisory until 7AM EST for Clay – Richland – Lawrence – Knox – Daviess (IN) and Martin Counties).

Overnight: Mostly Cloudy with Snow Showers Along US Highway 50. Lows in the Upper 20s to Mid 30s.

Tuesday: Morning Clouds Gradually Clearing then Partly Sunny During the Afternoon. Highs in the Low to Mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Increasing Clouds & Breezy. Lows in the Mid to Upper 20s.

