Joe’s Detailed Forecast – January 2, 2021

Evening: Cloudy with Scattered Showers Mixing with Some Snow Late Evening. Temperatures Falling into the Mid 30s.

Overnight: Cloudy with Scattered Showers Mixing with Some Snow (Little to No Accumulation). Lows in the Lower 30s.

Sunday: Morning Clouds with some Flurries then Some Clearing (More Sun West of Evansville with Slow Clearing to the East).

Sunday Night: Partly Cloudy. Slightly Colder Lows in the Upper 20s to Lower 30s.

Monday: A Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs in the Uppers 40s to Lower 50s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird