Joe’s Detailed Forecast – January 22, 2021

Evening: Clear & Cold. Temperatures Falling into the Mid 20s.

Overnight: Clear & Frigid. Lows in the Upper Teens to Lower 20s with Wind Chills Around 10-15 Degrees.

Saturday: Plenty of Sunshine. Clouds Increasing Late Day. Seasonable Highs in the Upper 30s to Lower 40s.

Saturday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Not as Cold with Lows in the Lower 30s.

Sunday: A Wintry Mix/Freezing Rain before Sunrise then Changing to a Cold Rain During the Morning Hours with Scattered Showers Throughout the Day. Highs in the Mid 40s to Around 50.

Meteorologist Joe Bird