Joe’s Detailed Forecast – January 22, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Evening: Clear & Cold. Temperatures Falling into the Mid 20s.

Overnight: Clear & Frigid. Lows in the Upper Teens to Lower 20s with Wind Chills Around 10-15 Degrees.

Saturday: Plenty of Sunshine. Clouds Increasing Late Day. Seasonable Highs in the Upper 30s to Lower 40s.

Saturday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Not as Cold with Lows in the Lower 30s.

Sunday: A Wintry Mix/Freezing Rain before Sunrise then Changing to a Cold Rain During the Morning Hours with Scattered Showers Throughout the Day. Highs in the Mid 40s to Around 50.

Meteorologist Joe Bird

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories