Evening: Cloudy with Rain Showers. Breezy. Temperatures in the Upper 30s to Lower 40s.

Overnight: Cloudy with Rain Showers. Breezy with Rising Temperatures. Lows in the Lower 40s,

Sunday: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Windy. Early Morning Highs in the Mid 40s with Temperatures Falling Throughout the Day.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with Rain Showers Changing Over to Some Snow Showers. Light Accumulations Possible. Blustery with lows in the Upper 20s to Lower 30s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird