Joe’s Detailed Forecast – November 21, 2020

Evening: Cloudy with Rain Showers/Drizzle. Temperatures in the Lower 50s. (Upper 40s northwest of Evansville and Upper 50s southeast of Evansville)

Overnight: Cloudy with Rain Showers. Heavy at Times. Lows in the Lower 40s (northwest of EVV) to Lower 50s (southeast of EVV).

Sunday: Cloudy with Rain Showers – Diminishing Throughout the Afternoon. Highs in the Upper 40s to Upper 50s (northwest to southeast).

Sunday Night: Some Clearing & Colder. Lows in the Low to Mid 30s.

Monday: A Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs in the Upper 40s to Lower 50s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird