Today: Partly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the Low to Mid 80s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Pleasant. Lows in the Mid to Upper 50s.

Friday: Partly Sunny with Increasing Clouds During the Day with a Spotty Shower Possible. Warm & Breezy. Highs in the Lower 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the Low to Mid 60s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird