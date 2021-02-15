Indiana counties under travel advisories as winter storm takes aim

INDIANAPOLIS – With hazardous road conditions expected across the state during a winter storm, several Indiana counties are under travel advisories.

Even before a second round of snow hits central Indiana this afternoon, the majority of the state is under at least one type of travel advisory, according to the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Yellow: The lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. Orange: Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations. Red: The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only.

Here’s a look at local county travel statuses as of 11:10 a.m. Monday:

Yellow

Pike

Posey

Vanderburgh

Orange