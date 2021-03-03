Remembering the Nashville tornado: One year later

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WEHT) It has been one year since a devastating tornado ripped through parts of Nashville, Tennessee. The twister claimed more than a dozen lives. Many of the victims were asleep when the storm tore through. Now, a year later, the city pauses to remember the day and honor those lost.

As city and county leaders prepared for a candlelight vigil — those in attendance sat back and remembered.

“I was about to press the button to open the garage door when it blew away. And then, her car started moving toward my car and I was in between — but the center post of the garage stopped her car.”

Fred Weyler, 77, found himself caught in the middle of that March 3 tornado last year. His house was one of hundreds of homes and businesses destroyed. “Don’t tell God how big your storm is, tell the storm how big your God is.”

Volunteers helping victims on Fatherland Street.





Powerline across the road near Fatherland Street.

A pizza shop roof a few blocks away ended up in the front yard of this house.

This YMCA building in 5 points is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Russell Street

Basement East

East Nashville

Jim Eaton and his wife Donna were killed that night. Brandy Barker was working security when her life was also tragically ended. Their pictures placed alongside an arrangement of flowers as lights glistened in their honor.

“Jim and Donna were real good friends for 38 years,” recalls Weyler, “And you think about all the houses and trees that are not there, and you knew the people who lived in them and your children grew up with their children. We’re still here though.”

And you’ll remember how folks in the Tri-State reached out to help the victims of the Nashville tornado. Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Princeton, Kentucky sent boxes full of personal supplies, bottled water cases and pillows to the Music City. Last year’s OVC tournament was also used to collect donations, with more than $10,000 raised for the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Evansville Live collected clothes, toys, and hygiene products for relief efforts. Truckers Helping Hands took a trailer filled with supplies to Nashville.

(WKRN) United Methodist Church has stood on the corner of 13th and Holly St.

(WKRN) Catalpa Drive & Fescue Drive in Mt. Juliet

(This story was originally published on March 3, 2021)