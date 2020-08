OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Warm with Spotty Showers Across Western Kentucky. Lows 71-73. Sunrise 6:04THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T'Showers Increasing (More Numerous South & West of Evansville). Very Humid with Highs 82-89 (North to South...83-85 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-10THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing. Warm with Lows 69-70.FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T'Showers Increasing (More Numerous South & East of Evansville). Humid with Highs 81-84. Winds NW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart