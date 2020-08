OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear & Pleasant. Lows 57-61. Sunrise 5:58THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Pleasant with Highs 78-82. Winds NNE 5-10THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear & Pleasant. Lows 60-63.FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 83-86. Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart