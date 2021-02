OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing Late. Lows 26-29. Sunrise 6:52THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Showers Moving in from the West during the Morning, then Increasing Later in the Afternoon. Turning Very Windy with Highs 43-49 (Northeast to Southwest...46-48 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/SW 20-30THU NIGHT: Rain Ending from West to East during the Evening, Possibly as a Brief Period of Snow, then Some Clearing After Midnight. Winds Diminishing with Lows 25-29.FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Turning Very Windy with Highs 36-43 (Northeast to Southwest...41-42 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WSW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart