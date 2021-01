OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, White Flag criteria will likely be met Friday night. White Flag conditions mean the temperature or wind chill will be 15ºF or lower.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter, located at 501 Walnut St, and St. Benedict’s Shelter, located at 1001 W 7th St, in Owensboro are not yet at capacity. In the event capacity is exceeded, Owensboro Christian Church will be open as a warming center, offering bedding from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.